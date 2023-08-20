A pair of sputtering squads hit the court when the Connecticut Sun (21-10) visit the Chicago Sky (12-19) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Sun will look to a three-game losing run versus the Sky, losers of four straight games.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-6.5) 158.5 -270 +205 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky have compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread five times this season (5-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago is 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 18 out of 30 times this season.
  • Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 30 times this year.

