A pair of sputtering teams hit the court when the Chicago Sky (12-19) host the Connecticut Sun (21-10) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Sky will look to halt a four-game losing streak versus the Sun, losers of three in a row.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

Sky vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Sky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Sky vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 14-16-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago has played 30 games this season, and 14 of them have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sky are averaging 80.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are ceding 83.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (seventh-ranked).

With 33.3 rebounds per game, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA. It allows 34.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

So far this year, the Sky are committing 13.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky are sinking 7.9 threes per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they sport a 36.5% three-point percentage (third-best).

The Sky rank top-five this season in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6.3 threes ceded per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 33.4% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

So far this year, Chicago has taken 68.5% two-pointers, accounting for 73.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 31.5% three-pointers (26.4% of the team's baskets).

