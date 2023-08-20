Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) and the Detroit Tigers (56-67) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-5) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) will take the ball for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 39 times in 96 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (486 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|W 8-7
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Gavin Williams
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Xzavion Curry
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Javier Assad
|August 22
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|August 23
|Cubs
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
