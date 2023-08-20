The Cleveland Guardians (59-65) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (56-67) at Progressive Field on Sunday, August 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (6-5, 3.33 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (8-6, 3.13 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 61 times and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 34-27 (55.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 39-57 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

