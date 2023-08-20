Today's WNBA schedule has four exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Connecticut Sun squaring off against the Chicago Sky.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Dallas Wings

The Wings take to the home court of the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 15-16

15-16 DAL Record: 17-14

17-14 WAS Stats: 80.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth) DAL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -232

-232 WAS Odds to Win: +186

+186 Total: 166 points

The Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 12-19

12-19 CON Record: 21-10

21-10 CHI Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) CON Stats: 83.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 CON Odds to Win: -262

-262 CHI Odds to Win: +208

+208 Total: 158.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Indiana Fever

The Fever take to the home court of the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily

AZFamily Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 9-22

9-22 IND Record: 8-24

8-24 PHO Stats: 77.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)

77.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (seventh) IND Stats: 80.4 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 IND Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHO Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 160.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Seattle Storm

The Storm hit the road the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 15-16

15-16 SEA Record: 9-22

9-22 MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

79.6 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (11th) SEA Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (23.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 MIN Odds to Win: -188

-188 SEA Odds to Win: +152

+152 Total: 161 points

