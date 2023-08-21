Carson Kelly vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs and Javier Assad, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 12, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Padres.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cubs Player Props
|Tigers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cubs
|Tigers vs Cubs Odds
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .226 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Kelly is batting .600 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.136
|AVG
|.325
|.191
|OBP
|.378
|.159
|SLG
|.450
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.