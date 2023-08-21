Karolina Muchova will begin action in the US Open (in New York, New York) against Storm Sanders in the round of 128. She was beaten by Cori Gauff in the Western & Southern Open final in her last tournament. Muchova's odds are +2200 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Muchova at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Muchova's Next Match

Muchova will get started at the US Open by matching up with Sanders in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Karolina Muchova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2200

Muchova Stats

Muchova last played on August 20, 2023, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Gauff in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

Muchova is 36-16 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Muchova has gone 26-12.

Muchova has played 22.7 games per match in her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Muchova, in 38 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.0 games per match and won 56.1% of them.

Over the past year, Muchova has won 72.5% of her service games, and she has won 37.0% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Muchova has won 74.8% of her games on serve and 35.4% on return.

