Kerry Carpenter vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .281.
- In 50 of 81 games this year (61.7%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 28 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 31 of 81 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.357
|AVG
|.214
|.403
|OBP
|.290
|.519
|SLG
|.531
|12
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|14
|16
|RBI
|31
|27/9
|K/BB
|40/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
