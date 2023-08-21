The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

In 76.1% of his 88 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.7% of his games this season (42 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 48 .344 AVG .267 .393 OBP .335 .525 SLG .433 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 50/13 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings