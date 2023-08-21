Javier Assad and Alex Faedo are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers play on Monday at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 490 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.

The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Faedo (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Faedo has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.