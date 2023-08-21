Spencer Torkelson and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs play at Comerica Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 52 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.315/.439 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 47 RBI (77 total hits).

He has a slash line of .281/.342/.526 on the year.

Carpenter takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Assad Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Javier Assad (2-2) for his fifth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a .285/.345/.405 slash line on the year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .324/.372/.561 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

