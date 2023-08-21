Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Cubs on August 21, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs play at Comerica Park on Monday (at 6:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 52 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .233/.315/.439 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 47 RBI (77 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .281/.342/.526 on the year.
- Carpenter takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Assad Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Javier Assad (2-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.
- He has a .285/.345/.405 slash line on the year.
- Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with three walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .324/.372/.561 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
