The Chicago Cubs (64-59) visit the Detroit Tigers (57-67) to open a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Royals, and the Tigers a series win over the Guardians.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Over nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .202 to his opponents.

Faedo heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Faedo enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will hand the ball to Assad (2-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Assad has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.