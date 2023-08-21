Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .235.

In 59.6% of his games this year (68 of 114), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 17.5% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (41 of 114), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .251 AVG .221 .321 OBP .284 .386 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 47/16 6 SB 7

