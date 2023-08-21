The US Open continues in New York, New York, with Zachary Svajda in the round of 128 against Francisco Cerundolo. Svajda's odds are +50000 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Svajda at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Svajda's Next Match

Svajda will be in the US Open round of 128 after defeating Marc Polmans 6-2, 6-1, and now faces Cerundolo on Monday, August 28 at 1:30 PM ET.

Zachary Svajda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Svajda Stats

Svajda is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 175-ranked Polmans in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Svajda has not won any of his eight tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 10-8.

Svajda is 9-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 18 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Svajda has averaged 23.1 games.

In his 14 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Svajda has averaged 22.9 games.

Svajda has won 18.4% of his return games and 72.4% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Svajda has claimed 16.7% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.

