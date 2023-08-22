Miguel Cabrera vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.
- In 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (20.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.281
|AVG
|.225
|.346
|OBP
|.299
|.368
|SLG
|.310
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.15 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- In 26 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.