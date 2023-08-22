Sky vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 22
On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.1) -- hit the court when the Chicago Sky (12-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-22) at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.
Sky vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-4)
|159.5
|-175
|+145
|BetMGM
|Sky (-4.5)
|158.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Sky (-3.5)
|159.5
|-180
|+140
|Tipico
|Sky (-2.5)
|159.5
|-145
|+115
Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Sky have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Storm have covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Seattle has covered the spread 13 times this season (13-10 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Sky's 31 games have hit the over.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times this season.
