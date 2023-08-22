The Chicago Cubs (65-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) will clash on Tuesday, August 22 at Comerica Park, with Drew Smyly getting the nod for the Cubs and Reese Olson taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Tigers have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 42, or 41.2%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 36-53 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

