Andy Ibáñez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cubs Player Props
|Tigers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cubs
|Tigers vs Cubs Odds
|Tigers vs Cubs Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 46 of 82 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.263
|AVG
|.232
|.289
|OBP
|.273
|.467
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|29/5
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cubs give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.