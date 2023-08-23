The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.7% of his games this season, Torkelson has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (54 of 124), with two or more runs 11 times (8.9%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .223 AVG .250 .322 OBP .319 .386 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 64/30 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

