The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.7% of his games this season, Torkelson has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (54 of 124), with two or more runs 11 times (8.9%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 64
.223 AVG .250
.322 OBP .319
.386 SLG .504
21 XBH 31
7 HR 16
25 RBI 44
64/30 K/BB 64/24
1 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon (7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
