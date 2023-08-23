Tigers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (65-60) and the Detroit Tigers (58-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 23.
The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Jameson Taillon (7-8) for the Cubs.
Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has entered 17 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 504 (four per game).
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Xzavion Curry
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
|August 22
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
|August 23
|Cubs
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|-
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Cristian Javier
|August 28
|Yankees
|-
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
