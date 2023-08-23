Nico Hoerner will lead the Chicago Cubs into a matchup with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 129 total home runs.

Detroit has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (504 total, four per game).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Skubal has one quality start this season.

Skubal will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Cristian Javier 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal -

