The Detroit Tigers (58-68) and Chicago Cubs (65-60) meet on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-8) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-2, 3.76 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers' Skubal (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.

Taillon has collected five quality starts this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.