The Phoenix Mercury versus the Los Angeles Sparks is the only option on today's WNBA schedule.

Today's WNBA Games

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury go on the road to face the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 13-18

13-18 PHO Record: 9-23

9-23 LAS Stats: 79.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

79.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) PHO Stats: 77.2 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.7 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.7 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10.5

-10.5 LAS Odds to Win: -563

-563 PHO Odds to Win: +408

+408 Total: 153.5 points

