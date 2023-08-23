Zach McKinstry vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- McKinstry is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 70 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.0% of his games this year, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 of 116 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.221
|.328
|OBP
|.284
|.386
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|39/18
|K/BB
|47/16
|7
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-8) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
