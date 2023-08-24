Alanna Smith's Chicago Sky (13-20) and the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) face off at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, August 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this contest following a 112-100 victory over Atlanta. The Aces' leading scorer was A'ja Wilson, who ended the game with 53 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. With Dana Evans (23 PTS, 8 AST, 63.6 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Chicago won 102-79 against Seattle. Marina Mabrey also added 19 points to the effort.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+850 to win)

Sky (+850 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Sky Season Stats

In 2023, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA on offense (80.5 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (83.2 points conceded).

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.1) and seventh in rebounds conceded (34.5).

With 19.9 assists per game, the Sky are fifth in the league.

With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 13.1 turnovers forced, Chicago is seventh and seventh in the WNBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.8). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Chicago is the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.5%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

At home the Sky are better offensively, scoring 82.7 points per game, compared to 78.2 away. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 83.9 points per game at home, and 82.5 away.

At home, Chicago averages 31.2 rebounds per game, 3.9 fewer than away (35.1). It allows 34.9 rebounds per game at home, 0.7 more than away (34.2).

This year the Sky are collecting more assists at home (20.9 per game) than on the road (18.9).

At home, Chicago commits 11.8 turnovers per game, 3.3 fewer than away (15.1). It forces 12.4 turnovers per game at home, 1.5 fewer than away (13.9).

At home the Sky make 8.1 treys per game, 0.7 more than on the road (7.4). They shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc at home, 4.2% higher than on the road (33.7%).

At home Chicago concedes 6.9 treys per game, 1.1 more than away (5.8). The team concedes 35.2% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3.7% higher than on the road (31.5%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have been the underdog 20 times and won six, or 30%, of those games.

The Sky have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +850 odds on them winning this game.

Chicago has 15 wins in 32 games against the spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sky have a 10.5% chance to win.

