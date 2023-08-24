The Chicago Sky (13-20) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Sky claimed a 102-79 win against the Storm.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.0 per game), and she delivers 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the WNBA.

Alanna Smith is putting up a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 9.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 50.0% of her shots from the floor (ninth in WNBA).

Kahleah Copper is the Sky's top scorer (18.4 points per game), and she averages 1.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her eighth in the league.

Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Marina Mabrey gets the Sky 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. She also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -14.5 169.5

