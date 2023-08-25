Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .806 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while batting .288.

Carpenter will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers during his last games.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 53 of 84 games this season (63.1%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (27.4%).

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.9% of his games this season, Carpenter has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .364 AVG .214 .418 OBP .290 .564 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 32/11 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings