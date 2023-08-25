The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .247.
  • Cabrera has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).
  • In 75 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 22.7% of his games this year, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 15 of 75 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.271 AVG .225
.336 OBP .299
.356 SLG .310
8 XBH 9
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
30/12 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Valdez aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
