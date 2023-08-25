Riley Greene -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .295.

Greene has gotten a hit in 67 of 91 games this year (73.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (29.7%).

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 of 91 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .325 AVG .267 .377 OBP .335 .497 SLG .433 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 54/14 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings