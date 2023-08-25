Riley Greene vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Riley Greene -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream:
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .295.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 67 of 91 games this year (73.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (29.7%).
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Greene has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 of 91 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.325
|AVG
|.267
|.377
|OBP
|.335
|.497
|SLG
|.433
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|54/14
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th.
