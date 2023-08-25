How to Watch the Tigers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Matt Manning on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
|Tigers Injury Report
|Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Tigers Player Props
|Astros vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 130 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 508 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Tigers rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Manning has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|-
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Gerrit Cole
