Tigers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 25
The Houston Astros (72-57) and Detroit Tigers (58-69) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series split with the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series loss to the Cubs.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the mound, while Matt Manning (5-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning
- Manning (5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .231 batting average against him.
- Manning is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.
- Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 12 outings this season.
Matt Manning vs. Astros
- He will face off against an Astros squad that is hitting .254 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .422 (10th in the league) with 167 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Manning has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (9-9) for his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125 in 24 games this season.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Valdez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th.
Framber Valdez vs. Tigers
- The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .380 (27th in the league) with 130 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-27 with a double and two RBI in seven innings.
