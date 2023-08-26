From August 24-26, Ally Ewing will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Ewing at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ally Ewing Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ewing has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Ewing has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Ewing has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in two.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Ewing has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 20 -6 276 1 14 2 6 $1.2M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Ewing finished 36th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 134 yards longer than the average course Ewing has played in the past year (6,551 yards).

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was good enough to place her in the 94th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Ewing was better than 73% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Ewing fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ewing carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Ewing's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the field average of 4.3.

At that most recent outing, Ewing's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Ewing ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ewing had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Ewing Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

