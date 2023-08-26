Carson Kelly is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosAugust 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 21 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .216.
  • In 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 15
.000 AVG .325
.000 OBP .378
.000 SLG .450
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
2/0 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
