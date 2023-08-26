Carson Kelly vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carson Kelly is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosAugust 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 21 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-4.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .216.
- In 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|15
|.000
|AVG
|.325
|.000
|OBP
|.378
|.000
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
