Matt Vierling vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .323.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven in a run in 20 games this year (19.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.1% of his games this season (31 of 103), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.230
|AVG
|.294
|.302
|OBP
|.341
|.310
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
