The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441.

Torkelson has recorded a hit in 73 of 126 games this year (57.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has an RBI in 48 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (54 of 126), with two or more runs 11 times (8.7%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .215 AVG .250 .312 OBP .319 .373 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 66/30 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings