Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (72-58) and Detroit Tigers (59-69) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-9) for the Astros and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Detroit has won 37 of 85 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (512 total).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 20 @ Guardians W 4-1 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
August 21 Cubs L 7-6 Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
August 22 Cubs W 8-6 Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
August 23 Cubs L 6-4 Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros - Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees - Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs TBA
August 30 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt

