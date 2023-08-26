Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (72-58) and Detroit Tigers (59-69) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-9) for the Astros and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 37 of 85 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (512 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule