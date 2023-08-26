Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Hunter Brown, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 6:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 131 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 512 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.261 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal - 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Clarke Schmidt

