Eduardo Rodriguez tries for his 10th victory of the campaign when his Detroit Tigers (59-69) host the Houston Astros (72-58) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (9-9) versus the Tigers and Rodriguez (9-6).

Tigers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .227 batting average against him.

Rodriguez is looking to record his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Rodriguez will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Astros

He will take the hill against an Astros offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1118 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 167 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Rodriguez has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (9-9) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 4.57, a 3.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Brown has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (28th in the league) with 131 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 6-for-19 with four RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

