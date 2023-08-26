MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 0 of the college football campaign is ready to kick off, with one game involving teams from the MAC on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
MAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
