The TOUR Championship is underway, and Wyndham Clark is currently in 10th place with a score of -6.

Wyndham Clark is currently listed by sportsbooks at +6000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Clark has shot under par eight times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 17 rounds.

Clark has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Clark has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Clark has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Clark has qualified for the weekend in eight tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 23 -7 268 2 24 3 7 $10.4M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Clark played this event was in 2023, and he finished 10th.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,346 yards, 341 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Clark will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,344 yards in the past year.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Clark shot better than 96% of the competitors (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Clark recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Clark had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Clark carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that most recent outing, Clark's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Clark ended the BMW Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Clark finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

+6000

All statistics in this article reflect Clark's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

