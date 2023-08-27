The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.4% of his games this season, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .206 AVG .242 .257 OBP .361 .313 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings