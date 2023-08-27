Kerry Carpenter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .829 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .293 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- Carpenter is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this season (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.9%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.372
|AVG
|.214
|.424
|OBP
|.290
|.566
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|33/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
