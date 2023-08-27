Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .829 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Comerica Park

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .293 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Carpenter is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this season (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.9%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.9%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .372 AVG .214 .424 OBP .290 .566 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 33/11 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

