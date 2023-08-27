On Sunday, Matt Vierling (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .319 this season while batting .261 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 63 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (19.2%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .225 AVG .294 .296 OBP .341 .303 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 35/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings