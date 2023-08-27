Matt Vierling vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .319 this season while batting .261 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 63 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (19.2%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.225
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.341
|.303
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|35/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
