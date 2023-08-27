The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.

If you are looking for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Mets (59-71) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-67)

The Angels will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)

NYM Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -119 +100 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) play the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -206 +172 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) host the Chicago Cubs (68-61)

The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -120 +101 9

The Baltimore Orioles (81-48) play host to the Colorado Rockies (48-81)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

BAL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -222 +182 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (69-61) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 34 HR, 90 RBI)

LAD Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -120 +100 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (71-59) take on the Cleveland Guardians (61-69)

The Guardians will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -209 +173 9

The Miami Marlins (65-65) play host to the Washington Nationals (61-69)

The Nationals will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -175 +148 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (59-70) host the Houston Astros (73-58)

The Astros will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

HOU Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -190 +160 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) play host to the New York Yankees (62-67)

The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -123 +103 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) face the San Diego Padres (61-69)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -123 +104 9

The Minnesota Twins (67-63) play host to the Texas Rangers (73-56)

The Rangers will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -117 -103 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (51-79) face the Oakland Athletics (38-92)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.247 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

CHW Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -134 +113 9

The Seattle Mariners (73-56) face the Kansas City Royals (41-90)

The Royals will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

SEA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -271 +218 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) play the Cincinnati Reds (68-63)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -123 +104 9

The San Francisco Giants (66-63) play host to the Atlanta Braves (84-44)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.299 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.299 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

SF Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -115 -105 9.5

