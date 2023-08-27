The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene is batting .293 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (29%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27 games this season (29%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 45.2% of his games this season (42 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 48
.320 AVG .267
.372 OBP .335
.491 SLG .433
18 XBH 16
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
57/15 K/BB 54/18
3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Verlander looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
