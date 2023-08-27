Spencer Torkelson vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 111 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .438.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 73 of 127 games this year (57.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), with two or more RBI 14 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 127 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.311
|OBP
|.319
|.368
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|67/31
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Verlander will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
