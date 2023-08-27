Tigers vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+155). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.
Tigers vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 129 games with a total this season.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-36
|31-34
|24-30
|35-39
|47-50
|12-19
