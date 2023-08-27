The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .239.

McKinstry has had a hit in 72 of 119 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.6%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 119), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has had an RBI in 22 games this year (18.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (3.4%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .258 AVG .221 .338 OBP .284 .385 SLG .321 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 40/21 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings