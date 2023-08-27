Zach McKinstry vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Astros Player Props
|Tigers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Astros Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .239.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 72 of 119 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.6%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 119), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in 22 games this year (18.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.258
|AVG
|.221
|.338
|OBP
|.284
|.385
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|40/21
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.