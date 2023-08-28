Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .217 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 33 games so far this year.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|15
|.125
|AVG
|.325
|.125
|OBP
|.378
|.125
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (3-8) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
