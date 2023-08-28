On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .290 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has driven in a run in 31 games this year (35.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (39.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .365 AVG .214 .420 OBP .290 .554 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 34/11 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings