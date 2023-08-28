Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .290 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 31 games this year (35.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (39.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.365
|AVG
|.214
|.420
|OBP
|.290
|.554
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|34/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.